Kremlin on Duration of Putin-Macron Meeting: Situation Requires Negotiations Like That

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron share a relationship "constructive" enough to hold meaningful and long negotiations, adding that the latest five-hour meeting in Moscow was necessitated by the "extraordinary" situation.

"Yes, the Kremlin was ready for this. Firstly, a very constructive and meaningful relationship has been established between Putin and Macron, which allows them to spend a lot of time communicating with each other. In addition, the situation is quite extraordinary, which requires such detailed conversations," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether the Kremlin was ready for such a long conversation.