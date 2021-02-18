UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On ECHR Calls To Release Navalny: This Bias Raises Concerns

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:32 PM

Kremlin on ECHR Calls to Release Navalny: This Bias Raises Concerns

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the demand of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to release Alexey Navalny was an unacceptable attempt to interfere in Russia's domestic affairs, also noting that the ECHR partiality was raising concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the demand of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to release Alexey Navalny was an unacceptable attempt to interfere in Russia's domestic affairs, also noting that the ECHR partiality was raising concerns.

Earlier this week, the ECHR called on the Russian government to release the opposition figure, whom a court in Moscow sentenced to 3.5 years behind bars early this month, replacing a suspended sentence with a real one in the Yves Rocher fraud case. Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko said that the demand was unenforceable a priori, since the Russian law envisions no legal grounds for the release.

"You know, Justice Minister Chuychenko actually expressed our stance yesterday. This is an illegitimate decision and a very significant attempt to interfere in Russia's domestic court processes, which we believe is unacceptable," Peskov told reporters, asked if Russia could withdraw from the ECHR in light of this demand, and if Russia had concerns regarding potential sanctions by the Council of Europe.

Russia does not seek confrontation, but is concerned over the ECHR's political prejudice, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

"We do not seek any confrontation. On the other hand, we have many questions regarding such decisions, the haste and the prejudice, which I believe is obvious," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC, UN-EAD, and UNDP Strengthen Cooperation in El ..

3 minutes ago

Textile exports increase 8.23% to $8.765bln in 7 m ..

2 minutes ago

1450 liters adulterated milk dumped in muzaffargar ..

2 minutes ago

FBI probing COVID-19 deaths in NY nursing homes

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says ECHR Calls to Releas ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Participates in the G5 Sahel Summit

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.