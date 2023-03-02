Kremlin on Emergency in Bryansk Region: Measures Being Taken to Eliminate Saboteurs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Measures are being taken to eliminate the Ukrainian saboteurs who entered the Bryansk region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the border with the region, killing one person and injuring another one.

There is no information regarding the number of people in the Ukrainian sabotage group that penetrated into Russia's Bryansk region or the number of hostages, Yulia Starovoitova, the press secretary of the governor, added.

"We are talking about an attack by terrorists. Now, measures are being taken to destroy these terrorists. And in the international arena, we have paid and will continue to pay attention and draw the attention of the world community to the terrorist attacks that these people carry out," Peskov told reporters.