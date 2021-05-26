UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Epidemiological Requirements For Putin-Biden Summit: We Prioritize Safety

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin on Epidemiological Requirements for Putin-Biden Summit: We Prioritize Safety

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Experts will make final decisions regarding epidemiological requirements to the delegations at the upcoming Russian-US top-level summit, since the safety of the heads of state is the top priority, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, plan to hold face-to-face talks in Geneva on June 16.

"Both we and the Americans have experts, doctors and epidemiologists. Of course, they will have the final say. The safety of the heads of state is the most important thing," Peskov told reporters, asked if delegations could include people without COVID-19 antibodies or those who have not been vaccinated.

Moscow and Washington will soon start negotiating the logistical issues of the upcoming summit, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Related Topics

Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva June Top

Recent Stories

EU watchdog to rule Friday on Pfizer for youths

48 seconds ago

Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Kh. Muhammad Nasee ..

50 seconds ago

Over 8 mln 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccines administ ..

6 minutes ago

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises sharply i ..

6 minutes ago

Chile begins vaccinating people under 30 against C ..

6 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in various localities of Ma ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.