Kremlin on Epidemiological Requirements for Putin-Biden Summit: We Prioritize Safety

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Experts will make final decisions regarding epidemiological requirements to the delegations at the upcoming Russian-US top-level summit, since the safety of the heads of state is the top priority, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, plan to hold face-to-face talks in Geneva on June 16.

"Both we and the Americans have experts, doctors and epidemiologists. Of course, they will have the final say. The safety of the heads of state is the most important thing," Peskov told reporters, asked if delegations could include people without COVID-19 antibodies or those who have not been vaccinated.

Moscow and Washington will soon start negotiating the logistical issues of the upcoming summit, the Kremlin spokesman added.