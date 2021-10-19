UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Erdogan's Statement On UNSC: Russia Remains True To UN Charter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin on Erdogan's Statement on UNSC: Russia Remains True to UN Charter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russia remains true to the United Nations charter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement about UN Security Council.

On Monday, Erdogan said during his trip to Angola that the fate of the world should not be decided by a "handful" of countries that won in the Second World War.

"This is an issue that depends on the consensus of the five (UNSC permanent) members. You know that in order to discuss all the challenges facing humanity, President (Vladimir) Putin came up with an initiative for the five to come together and discuss all issues. As for Russia, it was, is and remains a committed member of the organization, the Security Council and remains committed and loyal to the charter of the United Nations, where everything is written," Peskov told reporters.

