Kremlin on EU-Hungary Row: Sometimes There Are Disagreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Hungary remains a member of the European Union but sometimes there are disagreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Moscow welcomes the fact that Budapest has sovereign position on many issues.

On Sunday, the European Commission recommended withholding billions of Euros in funding to Hungary over alleged rule-of-law violations but said that Budapest's proposed remedial action could avert sanctions.

"Still, Hungary remains a member of the European Union, of course. Sometimes disagreements arise. By the way, about this solution, you also need to look into the dynamics of the development of the situation, because there were also reports that there is already a certain plan of resolution in Budapest that is being worked out," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Hungary has sovereign view on many issues and the Kremlin welcomes this.