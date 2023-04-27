UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On EU States Expelling Russian Diplomats: This Narrows Base For Diplomacy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Decisions by EU states to expel Russian diplomats only provoke the degradation of relations and narrows the basis for diplomacy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Everything has degraded to possible lows.

Each such step, like another expulsion of diplomats, narrows the base for the continuation of diplomatic relations as such de facto. And, of course, it cannot remain without some kind of reciprocity," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the recent wave of expulsions.

