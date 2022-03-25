Kremlin on Excluding Russia From G20: Format Is Important, But Nothing Fatal Will Happen:Dmitry Peskov

The G20 format is important, Russia will be ready to participate in it, but if it is excluded from the group, nothing fatal will happen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The G20 format is important, Russia will be ready to participate in it, but if it is excluded from the group, nothing fatal will happen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia should be removed from the G20 groups and that the matter was discussed earlier in the day during the NATO meeting.

"As for the G20 format, it is important, but, on the other hand, in the current conditions, when most of the participants in this format are actually with us in a state of economic war on their initiative, well, nothing fatal will happen," Peskov told reporters.

The official noted that in any case, Russia is still guided by the opinion of other participants in this format and will be ready, if possible, to take part in it.