Kremlin On Extension Of EU Sanctions: These Decisions Do Not Open New Perspectives

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin on Extension of EU Sanctions: These Decisions Do Not Open New Perspectives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The European Union's decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia is nothing new, Moscow has to work in difficult conditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that such decisions do not open new perspectives in normalizing Moscow-Brussels relations.

The EU extended sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2022.

"Yes, the decision has been made to extend the sanctions, there is nothing new here. So far, indeed, we have to work in difficult conditions. Of course, such decisions in no way open up new prospects for normalizing relations between Moscow and Brussels," Peskov said.

