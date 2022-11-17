UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Extension Of Grain Deal: Russia Received UN Assurances On Export Of Its Goods

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Kremlin on Extension of Grain Deal: Russia Received UN Assurances on Export of Its Goods

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russia has received assurances from the UN that work to ensure the export of Russian food, grain and fertilizers will be finalized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the initiative's extension.

"There are assurances from the UN that the work will be finalized ” to ensure the export of Russian food, grain and fertilizers. We state that this work of the UN has its results. There was a joint statement from the US, the UK and the EU talking about exemptions under the sanctions regime for Russian food and fertilizer exporters. This is an important advance in a positive way, and this work will be finalized in order to fully unlock all direct and indirect problems that stand in the way," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

11 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

22 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

26 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

35 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-Fâ€™s leader plea stop Imran Khanâ€™s long march as â€œinfructuo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.