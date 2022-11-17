Kremlin on Extension of Grain Deal: Russia Received UN Assurances on Export of Its Goods

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russia has received assurances from the UN that work to ensure the export of Russian food, grain and fertilizers will be finalized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the initiative's extension.

"There are assurances from the UN that the work will be finalized ” to ensure the export of Russian food, grain and fertilizers. We state that this work of the UN has its results. There was a joint statement from the US, the UK and the EU talking about exemptions under the sanctions regime for Russian food and fertilizer exporters. This is an important advance in a positive way, and this work will be finalized in order to fully unlock all direct and indirect problems that stand in the way," Peskov told reporters.