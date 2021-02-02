UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Foreign Diplomats At Navalny's Hearing: They Should Not Put Pressure On Court

Tue 02nd February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Foreign diplomats arriving at the Moscow court building during the hearing of Alexey Navalny's case should not interfere in Russia's domestic affairs and put pressure on the court, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The court is currently considering whether to replace Navalny's suspended sentence over fraud charges with 3.5 years in prison due to repeated violations of probation.

"They are free to act in compliance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, but certainly not outside the framework of this convention. Of course, the diplomats should no way interfere in Russia's domestic affairs and allow any steps that may be associated with attempts to put pressure on the independent court," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if the actions could be currently associated with the attempted pressure, Peskov expressed the belief that the Russian Foreign Ministry should make a comment.

