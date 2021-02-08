UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Foreign Diplomats Expulsion: We Will Not Tolerate Their Actions Amid Rallies

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:58 PM

Kremlin on Foreign Diplomats Expulsion: We Will Not Tolerate Their Actions Amid Rallies

Moscow's decision to expel European diplomats results from foreign embassies' actions in light of the recent unauthorized rallies, Moscow made it clear it would not tolerate such moves, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Moscow's decision to expel European diplomats results from foreign embassies' actions in light of the recent unauthorized rallies, Moscow made it clear it would not tolerate such moves, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry declared three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland persona non grata and expelled them from the country over their participation in the unauthorized rallies in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"The diplomats' expulsion, which happened just recently, is a consequence of the actions that some of the foreign embassies in Moscow implemented amid the unauthorized rallies. The Russian side clearly showed it has no intention to tolerate this," Peskov told reporters.

