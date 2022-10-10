Kremlin on Foreign States Partaking in Crimean Bridge Blast Probe: Contacts Made If Needed

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russia will appeal to foreign countries regarding the investigation into the Crimean Bridge blast if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"You know that if there is a need for international cooperation, contacts are also made between the relevant states. But I cannot say how exactly it will take place, this is the prerogative of the Investigative Committee," Peskov told reporters.