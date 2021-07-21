UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On France's Desire To Assist Karabakh Negotiations: Peaceful Initiatives Welcomed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Kremlin on France's Desire to Assist Karabakh Negotiations: Peaceful Initiatives Welcomed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) If the efforts of the mediators bring peace, then this can only be welcomed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday when asked about France's desire to join the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan format of negotiations on Karabakh.

"If mediation efforts bring peace, stability, predictability and help in the implementation of existing agreements, then they can only be welcomed," Peskov told reporters.

