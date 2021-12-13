UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On G7 Statement On Possible Sanctions: Nothing But Another Threat

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 04:09 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that a recent G7 statement on possible sanctions against Russia is nothing more but another threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that a recent G7 statement on possible sanctions against Russia is nothing more but another threat.

"As for another threat to Russia, warnings or threats, we absolutely understand the position and do not need to repeat it ten times. We ... would like this position to be balanced," Peskov told reporters.

