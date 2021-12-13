Kremlin on G7 Statement on Possible Sanctions: Nothing But Another Threat

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that a recent G7 statement on possible sanctions against Russia is nothing more but another threat

"As for another threat to Russia, warnings or threats, we absolutely understand the position and do not need to repeat it ten times. We ... would like this position to be balanced," Peskov told reporters.