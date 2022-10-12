Kremlin on G7 Statement: West Constantly Seeks to Bring Someone to Justice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Western countries constantly want to bring someone to justice, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, offering the West to hold Kiev accountable for its crimes.

Following a meeting on Tuesday, the G7 reiterated its support for Kiev and condemned Moscow's actions, announcing its intention to hold the Russian leadership to account.

"You know there are constant aspirations to hold someone accountable (in the G7). I would very much like to hope that sooner or later they will want to hold the Kiev regime accountable for the crimes that it constantly commits," Peskov told reporters.