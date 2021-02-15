UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On 'Gelendzhik Palace': Putin's Rating Is Based On Real Actions, Not Such Nonsense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Kremlin on 'Gelendzhik Palace': Putin's Rating Is Based on Real Actions, Not Such Nonsense

Russian President Vladimir Putin's rating and citizens' trust in him are based on his actions, not some insinuations from the video material about the "palace" in the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's rating and citizens' trust in him are based on his actions, not some insinuations from the video material about the "palace" in the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

In January, Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny released a video "investigation", linking the "palace" to Putin. However, Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg soon said that the object belonged to him.

"This is a popular movie, but nothing mentioned in the movie is true.

You know that the owner of the house came forward, and firsthand information was released. Plans regarding commercial use of the object were also made public. So, it became clear that the president's alleged ownership of this house is nothing but nonsense and lies. In general, the overwhelming majority of people understand this. Of course, Putin's real rating, the rating of trust and his work, is based on some real action, not insinuations like this," Peskov told reporters, why asked why the video material about the "palace" had no influence on Putin's rating.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia Gelendzhik Vladimir Putin January From Opposition

Recent Stories

OGDCL injects 14 new wells in production gathering ..

49 seconds ago

NATO Hinders Implementation of Finnish Initiative ..

53 seconds ago

EU Commissioner Envisages Europe As First Among Ot ..

5 minutes ago

Vivo Envisions User-Oriented Innovation in 2021

23 minutes ago

Young woman commits suicide in faislabad

5 minutes ago

Former All Blacks skipper Read enjoys Hooper broma ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.