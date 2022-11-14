UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Grain Deal: Negotiations With UN Constructive, Work Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin on Grain Deal: Negotiations With UN Constructive, Work Continues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Negotiations with the UN on the grain deal were constructive, and the work continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, noting that there is actually still a week left before the extension date.

"You know that last week there were talks with the UN, quite constructive talks. You know that we have our interest in this deal, which was originally an integral part of the entire mechanism of the deal. And also you know that we actually have another week before the renewal date, so the work continues," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations

