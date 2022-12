MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) All the necessary procedures were carried out before the release of US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was exchanged for Russian businessman Viktor Bout last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"All the necessary procedures were carried out in accordance with the law," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Griner wrote a petition for clemency to Russian President Vladimir Putin.