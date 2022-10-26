MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Russia is in a very constructive dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and plans to further maintain it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's plans to visit Ukraine amid "dirty bomb" reports.

"We are in a very constructive dialogue with the IAEA and intend to continue to do so," Peskov told reporters.