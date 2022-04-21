UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Guterres's Request To Meet With Putin: No Response Yet

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 03:16 PM

There is no reaction to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's desire to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Guterres asked for a meeting with Putin in Moscow and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Such requests were sent to the Foreign Ministry. So far there has been no response," Peskov told reporters.

