Kremlin on Idea of Putin, Biden Visiting Minsk: Putin Always Ready to Meet With Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is always ready for dialogue with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on Lukashenko's initiative to invite the Russian and US leaders to Minsk.

Lukashenko on Thursday expressed the readiness to meet with US President Joe Biden, as an option, together with the Russian leader.

"President Putin is always ready for a dialogue with the president of Belarus, who will be in Moscow today," Peskov told reporters, noting that the White House is unlikely to respond to Lukashenko's proposal.