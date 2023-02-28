UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Incidents In Belarus, St. Petersburg: Special Services Need To Analyze This

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin on Incidents in Belarus, St. Petersburg: Special Services Need to Analyze This

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) An analysis of any links or their absence between incidents in Belarus, in the south of Russia and in St. Petersburg is under the competence of the special services and the Ministry of Defense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on recent incidents involving flying objects.

Earlier in the day, the government of St.

Petersburg said that Pulkovo international airport temporarily does not accept aircraft. Later, city emergency services told Sputnik that the airspace was closed due to an unknown flying object.

"The Kremlin cannot analyze all these incidents, all this information, special services, the Ministry of Defense are involved in this, so I recommend contacting them," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin connects the incident in St. Petersburg with incidents in Belarus and southern Russia.

