UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Israel's Proposal To Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Talks: Preparatory Work Needed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin on Israel's Proposal to Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Talks: Preparatory Work Needed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Israel has repeatedly expressed its readiness to hold a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but Moscow explained what preparatory work is required before such a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Ben Zvi confirmed his country's readiness to host a possible meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders in Jerusalem.

"It is not the first time that the Israeli side has signaled its readiness to host such a meeting, and we have already explained many, many times what should precede such a hypothetical meeting," Peskov told reporters when asked whether this proposal was discussed by Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Moscow Russia Jerusalem Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

21 minutes ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

1 hour ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

2 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.