MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Israel has repeatedly expressed its readiness to hold a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but Moscow explained what preparatory work is required before such a meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Ben Zvi confirmed his country's readiness to host a possible meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders in Jerusalem.

"It is not the first time that the Israeli side has signaled its readiness to host such a meeting, and we have already explained many, many times what should precede such a hypothetical meeting," Peskov told reporters when asked whether this proposal was discussed by Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.