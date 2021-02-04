Kremlin on 'Jammed' Detention Centers: So Many Detentions at Rallies, Paperwork Takes Time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Many people were detained at the recent unauthorized rallies in Moscow, and paperwork takes much time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, stressing that effort is ongoing to address the situation with overcrowded detention centers.

Recently, Telegram channels published a photo from an eight-bed camera in a special detention facility in the outskirts of Moscow, where 28 detainees are held.

"I want to tell you once again that the recent illegal, unauthorized rallies are indeed causing much trouble to the citizens of our country .

.. It causes much trouble to those who, unfortunately, participated in these unauthorized rallies. The number of detained people is too high for the paperwork to be completed quickly. This is why such situations emerge, unfortunately," Peskov said, when asked why do Moscow police officers detain so many people if detention centers are overstuffed.

"Relevant agencies certainly implement all the possible measures to improve the situation," Peskov added.