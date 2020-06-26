(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russia has the right to conduct any surveys on its territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed on Friday, commenting on Japan's representation over Russia's geological exploration in the Sea of Okhotsk, including near the coast of the disputed South Kuril Islands.

"In this case, Russia has a full sovereign right to conduct any kind of exploration on its territory," Peskov told reporters.

Russia has notified Japan in advance of its three-month geological survey in the area of the north Pacific Ocean, between Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, the Sakhalin island and the archipelago of Kuril Islands, four of which have been subject to territorial claims by Japan.