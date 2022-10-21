MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The possible nomination of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the post of head of the UK government is an internal affair of the island country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It is none of our business, it is the UK's internal affair.

We do not have a habit of interfering in other people's affairs, unlike other countries. Of course, now one cannot expect any kind of insight and some kind of political wisdom from anyone, from the collective West, including the UK. Especially from the UK, where, in fact, people do not choose the actual head of the executive branch, but he appears as a result of some kind of party shake-up," Peskov told reporters.