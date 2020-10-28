UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Kadyrov's Criticism Of Macron: It Is Russian President Who Forms Foreign Policy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:33 PM

Kremlin on Kadyrov's Criticism of Macron: It Is Russian President Who Forms Foreign Policy

Those wishing to get an understanding of the Russian foreign policy should be guided by the president's declarations and statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov's criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Those wishing to get an understanding of the Russian foreign policy should be guided by the president's declarations and statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov's criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Tuesday, the leader of Russia's Chechen Republic condemned Macron's support for caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad. Kadyrov expressed the belief that the French leader � who insists on defending freedom of expression, including in the form of caricatures � was in fact inflating fire instead of extinguishing it.

"You know that our legislation envisions the president's key role in defining the national foreign policy. Heads of regions cannot deal with foreign policy, they do not determine the foreign policy, they do not make decisions. So, one should be guided by the policy formed by the head of state," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's stand on Kadyrov's statement.

