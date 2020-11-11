UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Karabakh-Like Peacekeeper Scenario In Donbas: Moscow Is Against Military Action

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Moscow is against all belligerency and situations that invoke the need to deploy peacekeepers anywhere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, when asked about the possibility of a Karabakh-like scenario in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region.

"Moscow would not like to see any combat operation underway anywhere, it hopes for absence of any need to resort to this instrument [peacekeepers deployment], this is what Moscow wants," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Russia would like to deploy peacekeepers to Donbas.

