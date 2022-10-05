Kremlin on Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions: Certain Territories Will Be Returned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Certain territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will be returned, consultations will also be continued with the population, which will express a desire to live with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"I repeat once again, certain territories there will be returned. And we will continue to consult with the population that expresses a desire to live with Russia," Peskov told reporters.