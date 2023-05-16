(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The special military operation in Ukraine will continue so that Kiev cannot shell Russian regions anymore, as it was with the Belgorod region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"In general, we naturally condemn this in the strongest possible terms.

The special military operation is ongoing and will continue to prevent this from happening," Peskov told reporters, commenting on media reports that the Belgorod region was shelled by Kiev with prohibited phosphorus shells.