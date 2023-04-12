MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) It is necessary to verify the authenticity of Ukrainian footage of allegedly killing a military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

A video has been circulating on social networks, allegedly capturing the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian military.

"Of course, this is a terrible footage, and first, you need to check the authenticity. And then, of course, this can be an reason to check whether this is true or not, whether this took place," Peskov told reporters.