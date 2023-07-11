MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The accelerated accession of Ukraine to NATO is very dangerous for European security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed to cancel the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow to shorten Kiev's accession process from a two-step to a one-step one.

"Potentially, this is very dangerous for European security. Indeed, this is fraught with very great dangers, and those who will make the decision should be aware of this," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on Ukraine's possible accelerated accession to NATO.