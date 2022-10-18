Kremlin on Latest Sanctions Against Russia by Canada: There Is Nothing New

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) There is nothing new about the latest sanctions introduced by Canada against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thuesday.

On Monday, Canadian Global Affairs announced the expansion of its economic sanctions on Russia, targeting 34 people and Russian television network tv Zvezda for their involvement in what Ottawa says is spreading "propaganda.

"

"There is nothing new here, I am convinced that for the majority of the people mentioned here, these imposed sanctions will not cause any special problems or discomfort," Peskov told reporters.