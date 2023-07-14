Open Menu

Kremlin On Legislation On Status Of PMCs In Russia: Issue To Be Under Consideration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin on Legislation on Status of PMCs in Russia: Issue to Be Under Consideration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) A legislation regarding the status of private military companies (PMCs) in Russia will be under consideration, Kre,lin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the status of private military companies in Russia is not easy, adding that this issue should be discussed by lawmakers and the government.

"Answering a question from a Kommersant correspondent yesterday, the president said that de jure such a legal entity as PMC Wagner does not exist and did not exist. this is a question for study, consideration of an additional, rather complex issue in general about the legal status of such companies, which should be studied," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if it is possible to expect some kind of legislative act in this area, Peskov said that 'this issue will be under consideration at least."

