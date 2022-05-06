The issue of provocations in Ukraine's Bucha was discussed in detail, data on those involved will be reported in a timely manner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on London's role in the events

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The issue of provocations in Ukraine's Bucha was discussed in detail, data on those involved will be reported in a timely manner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on London's role in the events.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with AP on Thursday that the Bucha events were staged by "Englishmen" who arrived "from Lviv."

"Of course, this topic was discussed. It is well known and reasonably detailed that it is an absolute fiction and was specially staged," Peskov told reporters, adding that information about who directed it "will appear in a timely manner."