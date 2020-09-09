UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Lukashenko's Claim Russia May Have Similar Protests: We Have Different Culture

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:52 PM

Kremlin on Lukashenko's Claim Russia May Have Similar Protests: We Have Different Culture

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and Belarus had different types of political culture, regarding Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's warning that Russia may have similar protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and Belarus had different types of political culture, regarding Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's warning that Russia may have similar protests.

"I would not agree with some analogies here.

Even though we have the Union State, which is very dear to us, we are still two different countries, two different sovereign states," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin thought it possible to have the repeat of Belarusian events in Russia.

Russia has "a different political culture, a different political landscape, different political trends," so any generalizations would be "wrong."

"We respect the political culture and political landscape of Belarus," Peskov added.

