MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's idea to destroy all nuclear weapons in the world will require a consensus, but there is hardly any potential for such general arrangements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Lukashenko announced the idea at a joint press conference following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"This will require a consensus, but at the same time, this can hardly be expected, it is unlikely that the world has such a comprehensive potential for reaching such common agreements," Peskov told reporters.