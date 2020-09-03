Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have any additional information regarding Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's statement that Germany's claim of Alexey Navalny's poisoning were fake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not have any additional information regarding Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's statement that Germany's claim of Alexey Navalny's poisoning were fake.

At talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Lukashenko said the Belarusan intelligence service had intercepted a phone call between Warsaw and Berlin, which suggested that the recent statement of German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the poisoning of the Russian opposition figure was based on false information. Lukashenko said the recording would be sent to the Russian special services.

"Lukashenko has just said it. He has said the data would be given to the FSB. There is no other data yet," Peskov told Sputnik.