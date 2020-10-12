(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russia welcomes any inclusive processes in Belarus, especially the ones initiated by the head of state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's recent meeting with opposition supporters held in custody.

On Saturday, Lukashenko held a meeting with opposition figures, detained in the wake of the post-election protests, and held in custody in Minsk. They discussed issues related to the constitutional reform.

"We certainly welcome any contact and any inclusive process in the Belarusian society, especially those initiated by the head of state, the Belarusian president," Peskov told reporters.