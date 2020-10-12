UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Lukashenko's Talks With Jailed Opposition Supporters: We Welcome Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 03:16 PM

Kremlin on Lukashenko's Talks With Jailed Opposition Supporters: We Welcome Dialogue

Russia welcomes any inclusive processes in Belarus, especially the ones initiated by the head of state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's recent meeting with opposition supporters held in custody

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russia welcomes any inclusive processes in Belarus, especially the ones initiated by the head of state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's recent meeting with opposition supporters held in custody.

On Saturday, Lukashenko held a meeting with opposition figures, detained in the wake of the post-election protests, and held in custody in Minsk. They discussed issues related to the constitutional reform.

"We certainly welcome any contact and any inclusive process in the Belarusian society, especially those initiated by the head of state, the Belarusian president," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Belarus Opposition

Recent Stories

10.10 Sale offers live at realme’s official stor ..

4 minutes ago

More than PKR2million up for grabs in National U19 ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council invites registered participan ..

12 minutes ago

Growth of cultural sector today relies on innovati ..

17 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz says Oct 12, 1999 was a black-day

25 minutes ago

UK Minister Expresses Hope That Country's New 3-Ti ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.