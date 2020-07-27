UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Maas' Statement Against Including Russia In G7: Russia Does Not Seek Joining G7

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:54 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not put forward any initiatives related to joining the G7, and the country does not actually seek being a member of the group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' fresh statement against Russia's reincorporation into the format

"President Putin has never presented any initiative, any address, or taken any other step aimed at resuming Russia's participation in the G7 effort," Peskov told reporters.

"Russia does not seek joining the G7, moreover, we have repeatedly said we are absolutely satisfied with the efficiency of the G20 format, which, we believe, better meets the modern economic realia, taking into consideration the global centers of the economic development," Peskov explained.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the G7 could discuss economic issues, but could hardly aspire to global leadership.

