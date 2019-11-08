UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Macron's Remark About NATO's 'Brain Death': We Are Not Forensic Pathologists

Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:26 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's claim that NATO is experiencing "brain death", refusing to provide any estimate of the condition of the alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's claim that NATO is experiencing "brain death", refusing to provide any estimate of the condition of the alliance.

Macron has said in an interview for The Economist magazine that NATO is brain-dead due to the fact that the United States is no longer leading it. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have said that they do not share this harsh stand.

"It is not up to us to decide whether NATO is dead or alive, and which of its body parts have lapsed into coma. We are not forensic pathologists," Peskov told reporters on Friday, when asked to comment on Macron's estimate.

