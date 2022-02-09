MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not hear Ukraine's words about readiness to quickly start implementing the Minsk agreements during the meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"From what was said at the press conference (after Macron and Zelenskyy meeting), there were positive signals that a solution in Ukraine could only be based on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, which is true," Peskov said, adding that Kremlin did not hear any word from Zelenskyy about readiness to quickly start implementing the Minsk agreements.

According to the Russian spokesman, tension around the Ukrainian situation provokes increased volatility in the markets.

"Economic risks that everyone faces. Because this tension is projected onto the situation both in the markets and on the stock exchanges of our country and others," Peskov said, when answering the question about the possibility of damaging Russia's economy due to the tense situation with Ukraine.