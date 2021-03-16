Kremlin on Mass Events in Crimea: It Falls Within Mandate of Regional Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Tuesday on the plans to hold public evens in Crimea on the anniversary of its reunification in Russia: he stressed this falls within the mandate of the head of the Republic of Crimea

Crimea's head, Sergey Aksyonov, has introduced amendments to the decree on high alert regime that was introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mass gatherings dated to the seventh anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia will be allowed.

"You see, we are gradually lifting the Covid restrictions. Thanks God, the curve showing the number of infected people allows us to keep doing it. Every region has its own trajectory. You know that regions use their special mandates that they received in the beginning of the pandemic. The situation is different in every region, each head of region has the right to make decisions, it is their responsibility and their mandate," Peskov said.