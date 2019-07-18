UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On May's Remarks About Life In Russia: Contrasting Different Value Systems Wrong

Thu 18th July 2019

It would be wrong to contrast the systems of values adopted in Western countries and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on a recent statement by UK Prime Minister Theresa May on the quality of life in and economic success of Russia

On Wednesday, May commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements that liberalism had "outlived its purpose." She, in particular, said that "no one comparing the quality of life or economic success of liberal democracies like the UK, France and Germany to that of the Russian Federation would conclude that our system is obsolete."

"We can and we need to compare life in Russia, Europe and other countries. There are pros and cons everywhere. [But] it would be completely wrong and impossible to contrast one value system with another one.

Well, in all other respects, I guess, we are guided by the opinion that President Putin expressed in an interview with the Financial Times," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on May's words.

In late June, Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that liberalism had come into conflict with what the majority of people wanted. He also added that some of Russia's Western partners had admitted that "some elements of the liberal idea, such as multiculturalism, are no longer tenable."

Following the publication of the interview, Peskov noted that while Putin felt connected to liberal concepts, he was against forcefully imposing liberalism on anyone.

