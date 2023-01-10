MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Kremlin does not confirm the information about the possible visit of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev to Turkey for talks with US representatives in order to intensify the negotiation process on the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, I can't (confirm). I can only reiterate my idea from yesterday. Unfortunately, sometimes the number of fakes in Telegram channels begins to exceed the amount of truthful information, so let's treat this creatively and philosophically," Peskov told a briefing.