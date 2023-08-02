Open Menu

Kremlin On Meeting Place Of Putin, Erdogan: Might Not Necessarily Be Turkey

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Turkey does not necessarily have to be the meeting place of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but the Turkish leader invited Putin to visit his country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Turkey does not necessarily have to be the meeting place of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but the Turkish leader invited Putin to visit his country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The (meeting) place will be discussed still, it does not necessarily have to be Turkey. But Erdogan invited to visit his country. The president (Putin) said a press conference in St. Petersburg that now is the time when he should be in the country. Therefore, it is difficult for him to make any visits now, but I repeat once again, all this will be coordinated through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.

