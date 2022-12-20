After the statements of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the Minsk agreements, Russia has every reason not to trust the words and signatures of European politicians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) After the statements of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the Minsk agreements, Russia has every reason not to trust the words and signatures of European politicians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in December, Merkel told Zeit newspaper that the 2014 Minsk agreement "was an attempt to give Ukraine extra time." The former chancellor said she doubted NATO countries could have done as much then as they were doing now to help Ukraine.

"There is probably not even a lack of trust, there is a lack of mutual trust. And, of course, we have all the reasons not to trust their words and signatures," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.