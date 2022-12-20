UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Merkel's Words: Russia Has Every Reason Not To Trust European Politicians

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 12:17 AM

Kremlin on Merkel's Words: Russia Has Every Reason Not to Trust European Politicians

After the statements of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the Minsk agreements, Russia has every reason not to trust the words and signatures of European politicians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) After the statements of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the Minsk agreements, Russia has every reason not to trust the words and signatures of European politicians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in December, Merkel told Zeit newspaper that the 2014 Minsk agreement "was an attempt to give Ukraine extra time." The former chancellor said she doubted NATO countries could have done as much then as they were doing now to help Ukraine.

"There is probably not even a lack of trust, there is a lack of mutual trust. And, of course, we have all the reasons not to trust their words and signatures," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German Minsk Angela Merkel December All Agreement

Recent Stories

Lack of Consensus in EU on Russian Gas Price in Eu ..

Lack of Consensus in EU on Russian Gas Price in Europe Not Rift - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Nearly Half of Latvians Support Ban on Dozhd TV Ch ..

Nearly Half of Latvians Support Ban on Dozhd TV Channel - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Hungary Votes Against EU Gas Price Cap, Austria, N ..

Hungary Votes Against EU Gas Price Cap, Austria, Netherlands Abstain - Minister

2 minutes ago
 US Must Do More to Make WTO Relevant to Changing W ..

US Must Do More to Make WTO Relevant to Changing World Economy - Trade Rep.

2 minutes ago
 'Ungrateful Khan' keeps on changing colour like ch ..

'Ungrateful Khan' keeps on changing colour like chameleon: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 US Needs New Playbook on China Amid Surge of Low-P ..

US Needs New Playbook on China Amid Surge of Low-Priced Imports - Trade Rep.

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.