Kremlin on MH17 Court Verdict: Still Regrettable That Russia Was Barred From Investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) It is still regrettable that Russia was not allowed to investigate the MH17 plane crash, and Moscow is convinced that this did not contribute to the objectivity of the investigation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The main and a very important, very important message is that we still regret that Russia was not allowed to become a part of the investigation that was conducted. And we are convinced that the removal of the Russian side from this process at least did not contribute to the objectivity of the investigation," Peskov said.

The spokesman said that the court verdict demands a thorough analysis.

"As for the evaluation of the court decision itself, a deep analysis is required first," Peskov said, answering the question of how the Kremlin assesses the results of the court hearing.

On Thursday, the Hague district court found Russian citizens Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko guilty of the MH17 plane crash and sentenced them to life imprisonment in absentia. At the same time, Russian citizen Pulatov was found innocent and exempt from liability for compensation claims, while the three accused will have to pay relatives of the victims a total of $16 million. The Hague court did not directly link the use of the Buk air defense system that led to the MH17 plane crash with Russia.