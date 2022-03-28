Kremlin on Nagorno-Karabakh: Ensuring Ceasefire Implementation by All Sides Is Main Goal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The main goal for Russia's peacekeeping mission to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region is to ensure the implementation of a ceasefire by all parties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday that the Azerbaijani armed forces entered the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh and set up an observation post, also inflicting four strikes on the units of Nagorno-Karabakh forces near the village of Farux.

"This question should be asked to our military, they are in contact with the Azerbaijani side, with the Armenian side. And, of course, now the main thing is to ensure the continuation of the regime for the implementation by all parties of the conditions of the relevant agreements," Peskov told reporters.